Don't Lose It

Minoxidil 5% Extra Strength Topical Solution For Men and Finasteride 1mg

Stop hair loss before it's too late. Take action today with our scientific and affordable approach.

Get Started
Rabbit in hat

There’s no magic cure for baldness

But you can prevent hair loss from happening in the first place. The earlier you take action, the more hair you’ll keep.

How it works

Get a personalized, doctor-recommended plan without ever leaving the couch.

1
Homepage 1

Your daily supply of treatment arrives every 3 months, at half the cost of the pharmacy.

2
Homepage 2

Take action, track your progress and get support along the way.

3
Homepage 3
Get Started
  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
Why Keeps

Doctor & FDA-approved

Our dedicated team of doctors, pharmacists and care specialists offer FDA-approved products (backed by top-notch science) and unparalleled support.

See our formulas

Delivered to your door

No waiting rooms, no pharmacy checkout lines. Get doctor attention, diagnoses and drug delivery, all on your schedule, from the comfort and privacy of your home.

Half the cost

Good news. You don’t have to go broke to avoid going bald. By selling directly to you, we keep the cost of your doctor consultations and treatments as low as possible.

Treatment Other guys Keeps
Finasteride (Rx)
Generic Propecia®
Other guys$65/mo Keeps$25/mo
Minoxidil (OTC)
Generic Rogaine®
Other guys$18/mo Keeps$10/mo
Doctor Consultation
 Other guys$100+ per visit Keeps First visit free $30 per visit thereafter

Already been to a doctor and know what you want? Buy treatment from us today at half the price you would pay at a typical pharmacy.

TIME
TO TAKE ACTION

Answer a few questions about yourself, and we’ll handle the rest. You’ll get:

  • Online doctors’ consultations and follow-ups
  • Personalized treatment plans and prescriptions as needed
  • 90 day supply of FDA-approved treatments
  • Friendly support from our trained team of care specialists
Starting at $10/mo depending on treatment
Get Started
Iphone home@2x
Real results

Meet the
Men of Action

  • "My hair is a huge part of what makes me Paul. It would suck to lose it! That's why I started using Keeps." - Paul, 30, NY
  • "I knew hair loss would start at some point as I approached 30. It was great that Keeps made it easy to start early. Happy with the results so far!" - Anton, 28, CA
  • "It was after my last haircut that I really realized I was starting to lose my hair. It kind of freaked me out at first, but then I found Keeps. The whole process is super easy and has been a great experience - highly recommend!" - Sho, 31, IL
  • "I think I know why they call it Keeps - because my hair isn't going anywhere! Love this company!" - Nick, 27, TX